Cowboys Place WR Parris Campbell On Reserve/Retired List

The Dallas Cowboys announced they placed WR Parris Campbell on the Reserve/Retired list on Wednesday.

The @dallascowboys moved WR Parris Campbell to the Reserve/Retired list. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) May 27, 2026

Dallas signed Campbell to a futures deal back in January, which is essentially a camp invite that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. However, it looks like Campbell is calling it quits.

He appeared in one game for Dallas last season but hasn’t recorded any stats since 2024.

Campbell, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season before joining the Cowboys in March of last year and eventually signing to their practice squad. Dallas re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught six passes for 30 yards and one touchdown.