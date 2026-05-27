Jets Announce WR Irv Charles Trade, Plus Two More Moves

The New York Jets officially announced they have traded WR Irvin Charles to the Seahawks.

The Jets also announced two more moves, signing OL Courtland Ford and cutting LB Kendrick Blackshire. Both players are undrafted rookie free agents.

We’ve signed OL Courtland Ford and waived LB Kendrick Blackshire — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 27, 2026

Charles, 29, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, Pennsylvania in 2022. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.

In 2024, Charles appeared in 13 games for the Jets and recorded seven tackles.