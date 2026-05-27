Giants Signed DT Josh Tupou

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are signing DT Josh Tupou to the roster.

New York has been working on shoring up the defensive tackle spot and those efforts took another hit last week when veteran Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles.

Tupou, 32, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2017. He was on and off their roster during his rookie season, but managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018.

Tupou re-signed with Cincinnati on a one-year deal for 2019 and returned to Cincinnati on a one-year restricted tender worth $2.133 million in 2020. However, he opted out of the season due to the pandemic and his contract tolled to 2021.

He re-signed with the Bengals again in March 2022 and played with the team through the 2023 season. Later, he caught on with the Ravens but did not make their final roster and was on and off the practice squad.

He had a short stint with the Colts in 2025, but later returned to the Ravens and bounced between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2025, Tupou appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five total tackles.