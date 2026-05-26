Steelers Officially Sign DE Dean Lowry After Month-Long Delay, Make Corresponding Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed DE Dean Lowry to a one-year contract.
We have signed DL Dean Lowry to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw
📝: https://t.co/HGYsAAXS0v pic.twitter.com/2XYFGD32Sk
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 26, 2026
This was initially reported at the end of April but Lowry decided to take some more time to get healthy rather than potentially fail a physical. The two sides have officially put pen to paper now.
He missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL.
Per the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers waived DE Jahvaree Ritzie to make room.
Lowry, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.
The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in 2023. Minnesota cut him loose the following offseason, and he caught on with the Steelers to a two-year, $5 million deal.
In 2024, Lowry appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and recorded five tackles, one sack and one pass defense.
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