Steelers Restructured TE Pat Freiermuth’s Contract

According to Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers have restructured TE Pat Freiermuth‘s contract to create some additional cap space for the 2026 season.

Freiermuth was due a base salary of $7.6 million and already earned a $1.5 million roster bonus back in March. Pittsburgh could save up to $5.3 million by restructuring him, per Over The Cap.

Freiermuth, 27, was selected in the second round of the 2021 Draft by the Steelers out of Penn State.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6,028,181 million that included a $1,744,132 signing bonus and played out that deal before re-signing to a four-year, $48.4 million extension in 2024.

Freiermuth is under team control through 2028 and is scheduled to carry cap numbers of $11.2 million, $12.1 million and $10.5 million.

In 2025, Freiermuth appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and caught 41 of his 54 targets for 486 yards and four touchdowns.