AFC Notes: Denzel Ward, Broderick Jones, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry commented on the status of CB Denzel Ward following the trade of DE Myles Garrett, noting that he likes Ward, which leads some fans to believe Ward could end up traded, given that Berry had made similar comments about Garrett.

“So, I’d say No. 1, I think it’s probably most appropriate for Denzel to speak for himself,” Berry said in his press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “No. 2, Denzel’s been great throughout the offseason. His communication’s been good. He’s a big part of the team, and we like him a lot. He’s still playing at a really high level. That doesn’t change with this transaction. [C]hange is commonplace in the NFL and roster turnover is commonplace in the NFL. You know, we have good communication with all of our players. You know, obviously for a move of this magnitude, we communicate directly with them. So, they hear it from us and they understand everything that’s involved. But we have a good group of guys in that locker room, and we’re really excited about the core.”

Ravens

During his rookie year, Ravens DE Mike Green didn’t believe the veterans who told him his rookie year would be the toughest of his career. Green completely understands their warning a year later, as he feels everything has slowed down after “the longest year of [his] life.”

“When they say your rookie year is the longest year of your life, that is no over exaggerating,” Green said, via The Lounge podcast. “It is the longest year of your life… I think coming into this second year, things are starting to slow down for me a lot more. I’m getting a lot better feel for a lot of things.”

Steelers

Steelers OT Broderick Jones is still recovering from a serious neck injury that he suffered during Week 12 and required spinal fusion surgery. The team went on to decline his fifth-year option, even though he had started 38 of his 45 career games to that point, and drafted OT Max Iheanachor in the first round last month.

“It’s all a business at the end of the day,” Jones said this week, via the Pittsburgh Tribune. “I’m coming off a neck injury. Nobody knows what the future holds for me. Of course, they have to do what they do to protect themselves at the end of the day. I don’t have any ill will or anything toward them. I’m down to help Max wherever he needs me. Because at the end of the day, all of us got to be ready.”

“This is my first serious injury, so it’s all new to me just figuring it out,” Jones added. “But I’ve got a great support system around me with the Steelers, with my family. I’ve just got to continue to do what I’ve got to do to get better and heal up, and then eventually get back on the field. Recovery is good. I feel fine. You know, just getting back to it. Glad to be back around the team. That’s always a plus for me. And just try to get better.”