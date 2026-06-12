AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Devontez Walker, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy laughed when reminded that he will have experience with both quarterbacks who could win the starting job, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

“About time,” Jeudy joked, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Yeah, for a receiver, it’s always good to be able to have your quarterback consistent years. So that’s only going to help you to build chemistry. So being able to have Deshaun and Shedeur back this year and Dillon (Gabriel), all those guys that I played with last year, is a great feeling. You don’t get that too often.”

“I don’t really focus too much on that,” Jeudy said of GM Andrew Berry calling him a “bell cow”. “At the end of the day, I just focus on what I’m capable of doing and consistently grinding and working to be the best version of myself and just do whatever I need to do to help the team win. So if that’s to be the bell cow, then I’m the bell cow. Whatever that means, I’m just here to help them win and be the best version of myself.”

Jeudy also told reporters that he plans to work on concentration and ball-handling drills to cut back on dropped passes, something he struggled with last season.

“Just focus more on the concentration part, doing different concentration drills,” Jeudy mentioned. “It’s like ball drills, small-ball drills, bouncing off the wall, little stuff like that. It’s consistently growing each and every day. Just keep picking each other’s brains, learning these plays, learning these concepts, understanding the plays and keep moving forward from there. Just focus on the timing of the routes, the ball placement, the executing, understanding each other’s minds, what we going through in each process, what I’m thinking in my routes, what he thinking. Just having that chemistry and just talking about the routes and the ball just going to help us in the long run.”

Jeudy also complimented Sanders’ development since his rookie season a year ago and believes he will benefit from HC Todd Monken‘s new offensive system.

“Just being more comfortable, being more confident and that comes with repetition,” Jeudy said. “Having that first year to that second-year jump, you can see him out here on the field just being a lot more comfortable, confident and in command. With this offense, he does a great job of getting to the best plays. So being able to give the quarterback the ability to change the plays, to get in the best formation, the best concept against certain defenses and certain looks, that’s just going to help us and we’re going to just be able to take advantage of that. You got a lot of potential. We got a lot of great guys on the field and we drafted a lot of great players, too. So I’m excited about this year. It’s going to be fun.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Devontez Walker enters the third year of his career after recording six receptions for 136 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 22.7 yards per catch. Walker is looking to build off the momentum he showed down the stretch last season, which included a 38-yard touchdown in the season finale.

“It’s just building off that momentum and showing everyone I can go up against those guys as well, facing those No. 1 corners and No. 2 corners, and show that I belong out there on the field every single play,” Walker said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s site.

Walker could have an opportunity for more playing time following the departure of TE Isaiah Likely. He’s looking to take “full advantage” in 2026.

“I feel good about it,” Walker said. “I’m just approaching it the same: opportunity calls, take full advantage of it. But now, looking at it as like I’m going in as a one.”

Walker is approaching 2026 as if he’s a first-team player and hopes to earn the third-receiver role.

“You got the one and two, they’re kind of going to get the most targets,” Walker said. “The No. 3 has to be the one making every play that they get. That’s how I look at that role. I’m looking forward to being pushed into that role a little bit.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Coach Domata Peko believes that DL Yahya Black could be one of the best nose tackles in the league. “I feel like Black can be one of the best [nose tackles] in the game if he just keeps on doing what he’s been doing, and that’s working his butt off,” Peko said, via Steelers Wire. “Really good on his technique and his details. I just want to sharpen him up and get him really going and try to bring out the best in him.”