Ravens Quietly Did Significant Homework On 2026 QB Class

According to one anonymous NFL GM who spoke to Jason La Canfora, the Ravens did a lot of work on this year’s QB class, even though they didn’t take one.

The GM specifically named the Cardinals’ Carson Beck, the Steelers’ Drew Allar and the Browns’ Taylen Green as guys Baltimore was quietly looking at.

“I’ll tell you this, they did a lot of work on quarterbacks, a lot of work,” the GM said. “The two teams that quietly did the most work on quarterbacks who already have franchise quarterbacks– and I’m not talking about day three kids – this is Allar and Beck and Green – I’m telling you it was Baltimore and Philly. They were both in on all these kids.”

“Everybody knows how (Eagles GM) Howie (Roseman) is, and you hear all the stuff about Hurts, and this is the last year of his guarantees. He’s always trying to get better, and he took one (drafted a QB). But Baltimore was doing a lot of the same stuff. I thought that was pretty interesting,” he added.

The Ravens were open about their desire to get a new deal done with QB Lamar Jackson this offseason before the start of free agency in March. That didn’t happen, though.

Jackson had his contract restructured and is under contract through 2027, with unrestricted free agency scheduled for 2028. His cap hit in 2027 is $84.3 million, and he has a no-tag clause as well.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option, which cost them $23 million, fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. He also rushed 67 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Beck, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 5th-ranked pro-style QB in the 2020 recruiting class out of Jacksonville, Florida. He committed to Georgia and remained there for five years, winning two National Championships as a backup before starting his last two years.

Beck suffered a significant elbow injury at the end of the 2024 season and transferred to Miami for his final collegiate season, where he led the Hurricanes to a National Championship Game appearance.

In his collegiate career, Beck appeared in 55 games over six years with Georgia and Miami. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. Beck also rushed 189 times for 288 yards and seven touchdowns.

Allar, 22, started three years at quarterback for Penn State. He could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, but opted to return to Penn State. He then suffered a broken left ankle in October and subsequently underwent surgery, ending his final year of eligibility.

The Steelers used the 76th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 Draft on Allar

For his career, Allar had appeared in 44 games and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,265 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Ravens as the news is available.