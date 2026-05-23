AFC Notes: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Vega Ioane, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns second-round DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren said that he can play multiple positions within the secondary alongside DB Grant Delpit and DB Ronnie Hickman.

“I say we’ll be dominant for real just all around, be able to rotate, play anywhere on the field, in the box, deep end, just ready to make plays,” McNeil-Warren said, via Browns Zone.

Browns HC Todd Monken talked about McNeil-Warren’s physical attributes and what the team saw in him to select him in the second round.

“Long, fast, anticipating, being physical, got unbelievable range,” Monken said. “He’s another one of those guys that has a smile on his face every day, loves football. It’s what we saw when we met with him at the combine, when he came here. I think the sky’s the limit. He wants to be an elite football player and he goes about it the right way every day.”

Ravens

Ravens OL coach Dwayne Ledford said that the early returns on first-round G Olaivavega Ioane have been great, and he’s already pro-ready.

“He’s a pro. He was a pro without being a pro yet…very serious player,” Ledford said, via Ravens Wire. “He loves football, and he wants to do right. He’s a very smart player who knows the why… wants to understand all aspects of it. He’s been great.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Brian Angelechio talked about potentially having four quarterbacks: “You can never have enough quarterbacks. With the system that’s in place here, it’s great that we have four quarterbacks. We have a plan on how all those guys are going to get reps.” (Ray Fittipaldo)

talked about potentially having four quarterbacks: “You can never have enough quarterbacks. With the system that’s in place here, it’s great that we have four quarterbacks. We have a plan on how all those guys are going to get reps.” (Ray Fittipaldo) Angelechio wants to have all the offensive linemen ready to play both sides, which they are also doing with receivers: “Positional versatility is something we’re really striving for.” (Nick Farabaugh)

Pittsburgh ST coordinator Danny Crossman said seventh-round RB Eli Heidenreich will get a chance to contribute as a returner, coverage and protection player on special teams. (Farabaugh)

said seventh-round RB will get a chance to contribute as a returner, coverage and protection player on special teams. (Farabaugh) Crossman believes RB Travis Homer is a perfect example of players who are embracing dominating their role on special teams: “He’s a relentless, smart player.” (Farabaugh)

is a perfect example of players who are embracing dominating their role on special teams: “He’s a relentless, smart player.” (Farabaugh) Angelechio raved about having QB Aaron Rodgers present at OTAs: “Aaron’s such a great mentor … His feedback and the information he provides, you can’t beat that … He is very willing to help the players .. I think that certainly is a big plus for us.” (Brooke Pryor)

present at OTAs: “Aaron’s such a great mentor … His feedback and the information he provides, you can’t beat that … He is very willing to help the players .. I think that certainly is a big plus for us.” (Brooke Pryor) Rodgers: “I’ll mentor Drew as much as he wants me to and I’ll continue to stay on Will.” (Farabaugh)

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Steelers helped “rekindle” QB Aaron Rodgers ‘ love for football, which is part of the reason he returned. Breer mentions the Steelers have known he’s been coming back, as he kept in touch with HC Mike McCarthy and GM Omar Khan .

‘ love for football, which is part of the reason he returned. Breer mentions the Steelers have known he’s been coming back, as he kept in touch with HC and GM . Rodgers said he initially had doubts about returning but ultimately decided he wanted to after the draft. (Farabaugh)