AFC Notes: Denzel Boston, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns second-round WR Denzel Boston has drawn attention for his blocking effort. Boston described that WRs coach Christian Jones tells players that if they don’t block, they won’t get receptions.

“With coach Jones, we’ve got to block for sure. He said, ‘You got to block otherwise the rock’s not gonna come.’ I think just paying attention to detail when I’m supposed to be taking those deep blocks and helping the running back make big plays, that’s only going to make the team better,” Boston said, via the team’s YouTube.

As for people he molds his game after, Boston said he tries to emulate current players like Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and Nico Collins, as well as Hall of Famers like Randy Moss and Calvin Johnson.

“Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and Nico Collins. I think those are three that I probably watch the most in the recent time. And then, when I go back, I always try to watch some Randy Moss and some Megatron [Calvin Johnson film, just to get that vision of myself just going up and grabbing that ball out of the air and making big plays,” Boston said.

When asked about what he likes about Collins, Boston said he’s a receiver who understands how to use his size and is “really crisp” as a player.

“I think he knows how to play with his size very well, and I feel like he’s really crisp, more crisp than he gets credit for. I think those are the two things he does very well. He knows how to go grab the ball and make big plays. I’m a big physical receiver myself. So, I try to watch those guys and try to emulate their game a little bit and kind of mix it in with mine,” Boston said.

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry is often mentioned when it comes to athletes who go the extra mile to take care of their bodies. The future Hall of Famer has a lot of miles on him, but is ready to make another big impact in his eleventh NFL season.

“I love putting the work in, conditioning, being in the weight room, being around the guys, and putting the work in in the offseason,” Henry said, via Pro Football Talk. “This time is when you get to tune up everything, make mistakes, learn from those mistakes, and then when training camp comes around, you’re rolling. But the offseason is just putting in as much work as you can, so the results show. I just try to take care of my body, get some body work throughout the offseason, just so I’m ready during this time, and when camp comes, just doing my normal routine. I’m always trying to work as hard as I can, get as much out of the rep. I like my work to show. . . . Trying to be a great example for myself, and the younger guys. Excited to be here, excited to put in the work. Get the work in so we can get the results we want.”

Steelers

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers didn’t officially tell the team that he would be back until days before he signed his contract.

“The other thing that I don’t think can be discounted enough is, I know everybody expected that he would be back. He was back in Pittsburgh 10 days ago. But I’m just telling you that, talking to the organization over the weekend, until the weekend, they didn’t know officially,” Schefter said, via Steelers Wire. “He had not informed them that he would be returning officially until this past weekend. He had not given them an answer. And so until you have an answer, you don’t really know. And I can just tell you that the organization truly did not know that he was coming back until this past weekend. They thought he would be back. They believed he would be back, but they did not know he would be back.“