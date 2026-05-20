AFC Notes: Spencer Fano, Troy Fautanu, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns OT Spencer Fano and DL Logan Fano were ecstatic to join the same team, Spencer in the first round of the draft and Logan as an undrafted free agent, both out of Utah.

“I feel like it feels a lot like it was at Utah, but then I look and see we have Browns jerseys on. So I don’t know. It’s so cool,” Spencer Fano said, via Fox 8. “Obviously, I’m freaking ecstatic. You hear all these stories of how dudes will start to struggle because they feel like they’re alone. It’s hard to feel alone with the dude that I’ve lived with my entire life. Now he’s just a few doors down in the hotel.”

“I mean this is an NFL team. There’s just another level to it that makes you feel like, man, we’re doing it,” said Logan Fano. “Spencer is the most athletic tackle I’ve ever seen. There’s some guys, they are really strong but they’re not that fast, or they’re really fast but they’re kind of lightweight. He’s a mix of everything. Good feet, good hands, he’s strong and it makes it hard for guys like me, fast guys like me to try to get around him. So I’ve got to find different ways to make it work.”

Ravens

Ravens OL coach Dwayne Ledford said he wants the unit to become more attacking and quicker off the ball.

“We talk about it because you want the guys to be able to play fast,” Ledford said, via Ravens Wire. “If we can get those guys to be the athletes that they are… make it so the training aspect of it, they feel so comfortable in their movements and their assignments that it’s all about playing fast. If we can get them playing fast, then it’s going to be hard to deal with. It’s also a little bit of a demeanor and how you carry yourself — that attack kind of mindset.”

Additionally, Ledford is trying to instill a mindset in the unit that they finish through the whistle and wants them to be a tough unit.

“I want you to notice how fast they play, how hard they play. I want you to always notice linemen down the field looking to play through the whistle. Not only that, wherever the ball carrier is, we are there with him… helping him up. I want you to see the type of effort and the finish that those guys play with. It’s the strain in everything that they’re doing. Noticeable speed off the ball. Noticeable toughness. Noticeable finish. Because if you do those three things… It’s a mindset.”

Steelers

Steelers OT Troy Fautanu talked about how great it was to have QB Aaron Rodgers back with the team for another season.

“It’s awesome. I was excited and happy to see him back,” Fautanu said of Rodgers’ return, via Around The NFL. “Obviously, to have our leader back from last year and kind of having a year with him and kind of learning from him, we kind of picked up where we left off. It felt like he never really left with him being back in the huddle. Will (Howard), Mason (Rudolph) and Drew have done a good job the past couple of weeks just making sure we are all on the same page. But like I said, it’s nice to have ‘A’ back.“