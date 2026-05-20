Aaron Rodgers Says 2026 Will Be His Final Season

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, fresh off signing his contract to officially join the team for the 2026 season, confirmed that he intends for this to be his final year.

“Yes. This is it,” he said when asked if he’s retiring after this season, per Nick Farabaugh.

In a career full of speculation and vague statements from Rodgers about his plans, the finality and clarity of this stands out.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.