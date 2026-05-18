Steelers Signing UDFA DB Tamon Lynum

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports the Steelers are signing UDFA DB Tamon Lynum to a contract.

Lynum, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 173rd-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Orlando, Florida. He committed to Nebraska and remained there for four years before transferring to Pitt for two seasons.

In his collegiate career, Lynum appeared in 46 games over six years at Nebraska and Pitt. He recorded 71 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.