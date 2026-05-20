Bears Signing DB Anthony Johnson Jr.

The Chicago Bears are signing former Giants DB Anthony Johnson, Jr. to a contract on Wednesday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Johnson, 26, was drafted in the seventh round out of Iowa State by the Packers in 2023. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.92 million rookie contract that included an $83,764 signing bonus when the Packers waived him during roster cuts.

The Giants claimed him from there and was a reserve defensive back and special teams defender.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles.