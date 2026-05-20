Panthers Waived RB Montrell Johnson From IR With Settlement

The Carolina Panthers have waived RB Montrell Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL transaction wire.

Johnson, 23, began his career at Louisiana in 2021 before transferring to Florida the following season. He was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2021 at Louisiana and was also named second-team All-Sun Belt.

The Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, though, and cut again in September after a very brief stint on the practice squad.

Johnson had a short stint with the Cardinals before the Panthers signed him to the practice squad. He signed a futures deal for the 2026 season with Carolina.

In three years with the Gators and one with the Cajuns, Johnson started in 29 of his 42 games, rushing for 3,089 yards on 560 carries (5.3 YPC) and 33 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.