Broncos Also Signing Fourth-Round RB Jonah Coleman

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing fourth-round RB Jonah Coleman to his rookie contract.

Along with the just-reported signing of fourth-round OL Kage Casey, that leaves just one more pick for the Broncos to sign to wrap up their 2026 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 66 Tyler Onyedim DT 4 108 Jonah Coleman RB Signed 4 111 Kage Casey T Signed 5 152 Justin Joly TE Signed 7 246 Miles Scott S Signed 7 256 Dallen Bentley TE Signed 7 257 Red Murdock LB Signed

Coleman, 22, started his career at Arizona before following HC Jedd Fisch to Washington in 2024. He started two years for the Huskies and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024.

The Broncos selected Coleman with the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,479,438 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1,234,438.

During his four-year college career, Coleman rushed 522 times for 2,939 yards (5.6 YPC) and 32 touchdowns to go along with 83 catches for 800 yards and another three touchdowns in 46 career games.