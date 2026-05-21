NFC Notes: Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. has looked sharp throwing during offseason work, though he is not yet participating in team drills, according to Kevin Stefanski .

has looked sharp throwing during offseason work, though he is not yet participating in team drills, according to . QB Tua Tagovailoa and Penix will share first-team reps during OTAs as part of the coaching staff’s planned approach. (Kendall)

and Penix will share first-team reps during OTAs as part of the coaching staff’s planned approach. (Kendall) Penix Jr. said being ready by Week 1 has “always been the goal” and that he’s been able to throw since March. (McElhaney)

Falcons UDFA RB Cash Jones has impressed Stefanski with his football intelligence and versatility early in offseason work.

Stefanski said Jones will continue to be used in multiple roles, including special teams. (Kendall)

has impressed Stefanski with his football intelligence and versatility early in offseason work. Stefanski said Jones will continue to be used in multiple roles, including special teams. (Kendall) Falcons S Billy Bowman Jr. is progressing well in his recovery from the season-ending Achilles injury he suffered last year, according to Stefanski. Stefanski said Bowman will participate in walkthrough periods during practice while continuing to rehab and work off to the side for other portions of practice. (McElhaney)

Panthers

Panthers DC Dave Canales said DT Tershawn Wharton reported neck discomfort more than a week ago. (Joe Person)

said DT reported neck discomfort more than a week ago. (Joe Person) Per Mike Kaye, senior advisor Jim Caldwell is no longer with the organization, having served in that role since 2023. Kaye adds Carl Smith will fill that position, working remotely but being present during the offseason.

is no longer with the organization, having served in that role since 2023. Kaye adds Carl Smith will fill that position, working remotely but being present during the offseason. Kaye reports the Panthers have hired Dwayne Stukes as a special teams/defensive assistant.

Per Joe Person, the team has promoted Pete Hansen to assistant DC/LB coach and Mike Bercovici to offensive passing game coordinator.

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore and GM Mickey Loomis continue to field questions about whether or not the team will bring back veterans DE Cameron Jordan, RB Alvin Kamara, and QB/TE Taysom Hill.

“Obviously, he’s meant a lot to this organization for a long time,” Moore said of Jordan on Monday, via the Associated Press. “Last year, he was a big-time leader for our program. So, obviously, would love to have him.”

“We’re just trying to see how he’s going to fit on our roster,” Loomis commented on Kamara. “Obviously, there’s a resource management element to it. We’ll get to that over the next week or two.”

“That’s more discussion that Taysom and I probably have to have,” Loomis added on Hill. “Those guys have earned the right for self-determination. We’re not going to put any deadlines on anything.”