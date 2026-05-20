Texans Worked Out Five Receivers Wednesday

According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans had five receivers in for a workout on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Eskridge, 29, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $5.953 million rookie contract that included a $3,280,442 signing bonus when he was among Seattle’s final roster cuts in 2024. Eskridge caught on with the Dolphins soon after.

He bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster for the next two seasons.

In 2025, Eskridge appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and caught four passes on seven targets for 62 yards. He also returned 28 kickoffs for 726 yards (25.9 average).

Toure, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

The Packers released Toure last year and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January but he was among their cuts before the season.

He had a stint with the Broncos on the practice squad before landing with the Saints. New Orleans cut him after the 2026 draft.

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.