BREAKING: Lions Sign LB Jack Campbell To Extension

The Detroit Lions announced they are signing LB Jack Campbell to an extension.

Detroit declined Campbell’s fifth-year option, as it was worth $21.925 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season, which would have made him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in football.

Campbell, 25, was the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $14,722,018 contract that includes a $7,706,920 signing bonus and will carry a $4,684,279 cap figure for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Campbell appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.