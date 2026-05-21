Dolphins Made Four Moves Thursday

The Miami Dolphins announced four roster moves on Thursday, including the previously reported signing of RB Carlos Washington Jr.

Roster Moves | We have signed tackle Marques Cox and running back Carlos Washington Jr. We have also waived tight end Jalin Conyers and guard/tackle Braeden Daniels. pic.twitter.com/gZ16VAmoUd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 21, 2026

The team also added OT Marques Cox and waived TE Jalin Conyers and OL Braeden Daniels to make room.

Washington, 27, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Louisiana following the 2023 draft. He spent the first two years on the practice squad after signing futures deals after each year but was let go in May 2026.

In 2025, Washington appeared in one game for the Falcons.