Buccaneers Sign Second-Round LB Josiah Trotter, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed second-round LB Josiah Trotter to his rookie contract.

Buccaneers Sign Josiah Trotter Press Release: https://t.co/SH2RNmbfFm — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) May 21, 2026

He’s the final Tampa Bay rookie to ink their deal, finishing up the team’s 2026 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Rueben Bain Jr. DE Signed 2 46 Josiah Trotter LB Signed 3 84 Ted Hurst WR Signed 4 116 Keionte Scott CB Signed 5 155 DeMonte Capehart DT Signed 5 160 Billy Schrauth G Signed 6 185 Bauer Sharp TE Signed

Trotter, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 44th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to West Virginia and redshirted his freshman year before transferring to Missouri in 2025. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2025, along with freshman All-American; Big 12 Freshman of the Year and honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2024.

The Buccaneers drafted him with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $10.903 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $4.389 million.

During his two-year college career, Trotter appeared in 24 games and recorded 176 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and three pass defenses.