Buccaneers Sign Second-Round LB Josiah Trotter, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed second-round LB Josiah Trotter to his rookie contract.
Buccaneers Sign Josiah Trotter
Press Release: https://t.co/SH2RNmbfFm
— Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) May 21, 2026
He’s the final Tampa Bay rookie to ink their deal, finishing up the team’s 2026 class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|15
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|DE
|Signed
|2
|46
|Josiah Trotter
|LB
|Signed
|3
|84
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|Signed
|4
|116
|Keionte Scott
|CB
|Signed
|5
|155
|DeMonte Capehart
|DT
|Signed
|5
|160
|Billy Schrauth
|G
|Signed
|6
|185
|Bauer Sharp
|TE
|Signed
Trotter, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 44th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to West Virginia and redshirted his freshman year before transferring to Missouri in 2025. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2025, along with freshman All-American; Big 12 Freshman of the Year and honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2024.
The Buccaneers drafted him with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $10.903 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $4.389 million.
During his two-year college career, Trotter appeared in 24 games and recorded 176 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and three pass defenses.
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