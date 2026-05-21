Dolphins Signing RB Carlos Washington Jr.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Dolphins are signing RB Carlos Washington Jr. after a workout on Wednesday.

Washington, 27, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Louisiana following the 2023 draft. He spent the first two years on the practice squad after signing futures deals after each year but was let go in May 2026.

In 2025, Washington appeared in one game for the Falcons.