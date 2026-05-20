AFC Notes: Romeo Doubs, Chop Robinson, Jacob Rodriguez, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins run-game coordinator Joe Barry claimed that second-round LB Jacob Rodriguez was the top-ranked guy on the team’s draft board.

“In the draft, you do all this prep, you do all this vetting, and very rarely does it work out where you get the guy that you really covet,” Barry said, via DolphinsWire.com. “And Jacob was our number-one-ranked guy. We coveted the hell out of him. Now, we had other needs and things. And also, quite frankly, I personally didn’t think that he’d be there when we were drafting with the 43rd pick.”

“He’s incredibly instinctive,” Dolphins LB coach Al Washington added. “I think he’s really efficient, and he’s a really good tackler. When you think of tackling, there’s two types. There’s the knock them back, maybe like in the mid-90s. And Jacob has that, but I think the thing that I saw was in open field, there’s a high percentage of tackles being made as opposed to missed tackles.”And to be honest, this was good for me, coming from college to the NFL, you watch nothing but college tape. And the separator was just that, a lot of guys struggle in the open field. And you think about the athletes at this level, I haven’t seen a bad one. I’m watching tape, the second-string running back is like… so everybody’s athletic. So being able to do that, being able to get yourself in a good base, being able to strike the appropriate way in open field is special.”

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Sean Duggan mentioned that pass rusher Chop Robinson will benefit as a pass rusher from the scheme he is bringing to Miami.

“Yeah, I think he can benefit a lot. I think from your stance to where your eyes are to your hand placement, just a lot goes into that. Whether it’s setting the edge on early down, having a great get off on third down; it starts with a stance and then you build it from there with eyes and hand placement, where do my feet need to go. So I think it can benefit him a lot,” Duggan said, via the team website

Duggan was also asked about first-round pick Chris Johnson and how he can fit into the defense.

“The thing that stood out to me the most was the way he plays the game, his play style, which we talk a lot about here. You see corners a lot that can cover and can run and can play man and play zone. The thing that really jumped off about him is he embraces contact. He’s got heavy hands at the line and he can tackle. He was a really fun tape to watch, and then his movement skills, he’s smooth. He’s really smart. When you sit down and talk football with him, he understands the big picture. There’s so much to love, but I’d say the thing that jumped out the most was just the way he played the game.” Duggan said of Johnson.

Patriots

Patriots WR Romeo Doubs, who signed with the team this offseason, gave his first impression of working with OC Josh McDaniels.

“Yes. Yes. Just being around him, being in his system, understanding his system thus far, I can already see just how he thinks offensively, and it’s a completely different mind,” Doubs said, via Patriots Wire. “That’s something that you need as a player. Different game plans, different perspectives, different concepts, ways how to run routes.“