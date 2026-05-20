Patriots Sign Former North Carolina DT Travis Shaw

The New England Patriots announced they have signed former Texas and North Carolina DT Travis Shaw as an undrafted free agent.

Patriots sign DT Travis Shaw; Release LS Niko Lalos: https://t.co/ExgQi5MfHm pic.twitter.com/d7Y3BOolFr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 20, 2026

In a corresponding move, the Patriots cut LS Niko Lalos.

Despite being a former Tar Heel, Shaw did not overlap with former Patriots HC Bill Belichick, transferring out before Belichick’s arrival last season.

Shaw, 21, was a five-star recruit and a top national prospect when he committed to North Carolina. After three years in Chapel Hill, he transferred to Texas for his final collegiate season in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Shaw recorded 68 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, no sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups in 50 career games.