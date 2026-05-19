AFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Quinn Ewers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB coach Bush Hamdan believes QB Quinn Ewers has the traits and abilities to lead the team and become a successful NFL quarterback, based on what he showed at the end of last season.

“He’s confident, I think that’s the number one impression,” Hamdan said, via DolphinsWire.com. “I mean, the guy, I think he’s got a lot of starter traits. And more than anything, he is a confident player. Sometimes I tell him too confident in some of the throws he makes downfield, but you gotta have belief in yourself. It’s something that Coach Hafley’s made a priority on this team. He believes he can play, and I think that’s a huge strength of his. I think we want to just speed him up at times. He’s such a natural thrower. At times, it looks like we gotta speed it up. Get the ball out of your hands. I think, like anything, I’ve been extremely impressed with him and his ability to make all the throws. It’s going to come down to decision-making. Year 1, sometimes we can focus on the big plays and the big throws. As you can continue to go in this league, it always comes down to the throws you don’t make. I think, for him, it’s Year 2 in the offense. He has a leg up in that way of knowing it now and knowing what it takes. He just has to continue building.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn plans to employ multiple defensive fronts as he takes full control of the defense and has emphasized the importance of versatile players who can line up in different positions, something DT Harrison Phillips alluded to during a recent media appearance.

“There’s been a lot of talk about allowing players to fit the position that’s best for their skill instead of, like, calling a play and putting players in those positions, if that makes sense,” said Phillips, via ESPN.

Patriots

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes that the Patriots will likely send a first-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for WR A.J. Brown, but doesn’t envision them sending much more than that.

“My best guess is that they probably already agreed to something loosely,” Fowler said, via Patriots Wire. “They can always tweak that or rework it, but they’re probably getting a one. Maybe a future one, maybe it’s a 2028. I don’t think they’ll get more than that, I think that would be the max at this point. I’d be surprised. Philly once upon a time hoped for a one and a two. I just don’t see that happening. Maybe they can get creative and swap some mid-to-late round picks to sweeten it up. I haven’t heard anything as far as like if there’s a veteran included. New England could part with one of their receivers, but I think Philly’s pretty set there.“