Patriots Probably Willing To Take 5th Or 6th For WR Kayshon Boutte

Earlier this offseason, it was reported the Patriots were looking for a day three pick for WR Kayshon Boutte in a trade.

SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the price has remained the same and thinks Boutte could be had for a fifth or sixth-round pick.

New England is heavily connected to a potential trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown and they also signed WR Romeo Doubs in free agency, making Boutte expendable entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Boutte, 23, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

In 2025, Boutte appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 33 receptions on 46 targets for 551 yards (16.7 YPC) and six touchdowns.