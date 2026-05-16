AFC Notes: Breece Hall, Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins landed OT Kadyn Proctor with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Miami OC Bobby Slowik called him one of the biggest players he’s ever seen, and he moves with great speed for his size.

“Yeah, he’s just an exciting guy to have. He’s absolutely massive. He might be one of the biggest individuals I’ve ever seen in my life. His legs are bigger than me, you know? (laughter) But he moves like he’s 290 or 300. He’s a unique blend of size and speed and movement ability. He’s got great feet, so it’s really been fun just to even in two days, see him out working with the vets, see what he can do as far as movement work, see how he’s kind of gelling with the other guys up there, because that’s as much of o-line play as anything, cohesiveness and working together. You add someone like that to the room and I already think it’s a really good room up front that you get excited about really all phases – run and pass game – they’re critical in every phase,” Slowik said, via the team’s site.

Slowik continued to praise his mobility, footwork, and ability to line up anywhere on the offensive line,

“Like I already mentioned, he’s a really big human with great feet and good movement skills, and quite honestly, when you can do that, you could play anywhere up front. Now he played mainly left side in college, so we’re going to keep him on the left side whether it’s guard or tackle. That’s the bigger transition more often than not, when you start flipping guys sides up front and they’re not used to it, that’s generally harder than like, tackle to guard situations. I’d say the only thing that changes is it’s a hair faster at guard and there’s a hair more space when you’re out at tackle, and that’s about the extent of the difference. He’s having fun and he’s really embracing where he’s at right now and we’ll see what that looks like. Really fast, big man,” Slowik said.

As for areas to improve after bringing in Proctor, Slowik said “attacking” is one of the things they are working on.

“Yeah, definitely. There’s things we’re working on attacking, and there’s things probably down the line really for all of them. Like it’s on our mind, OK, we got to fix these. We got to shore these up, but it generally is like, OK, after we get you here to understand this is what we do and how we do it. And they’re going to put a lot of time into what we do and how we do it, and as you keep working on that and working on that, you start to get to, OK, here’s some things that showed up in college. We got to clean this up by the time we get to regular season,” Slowik said.

Jets

The Jets signed RB Breece Hall to a three-year contract worth $45.75 million through incentives, including a $5 million signing bonus, a fully guaranteed $5 million 2026 roster bonus, fully guaranteed base salaries of $5.16 million in 2026 and $13.16 million in 2027, and $29 million fully guaranteed over the first two seasons. (PFT)

to a three-year contract worth $45.75 million through incentives, including a $5 million signing bonus, a fully guaranteed $5 million 2026 roster bonus, fully guaranteed base salaries of $5.16 million in 2026 and $13.16 million in 2027, and $29 million fully guaranteed over the first two seasons. (PFT) Hall can also earn fully guaranteed per-game roster bonuses worth $340,000 in both 2026 and 2027, while his 2028 compensation includes a $14.16 million base salary and another $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

The contract contains up to $750,000 annually in incentives tied to Pro Bowl selection, 1,416 yards from scrimmage, and seven rushing touchdowns, and replaces the franchise tag Hall had not yet signed.

Patriots