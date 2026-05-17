AFC Notes: Jeff Hafley, Kenyon Sadiq, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

When asked if he will rely on analytics to make important decisions, the Dolphins’ new HC, Jeff Hafley, responded that he will keep an eye on analytics but make ultimate judgments based on what he sees in games.

“I’m going to want to know what the analytics says, but I’m going to go by what I feel is best for our team in the moment, in the game,” Hafley said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “For some guys, just going off the paper and off the numbers is fine. [But] I want to get a feel for the game. That’s kind of how it ended up my last couple of years [as head coach at Boston College].”

Regarding fourth-down attempts, Hafley wants to observe the analytics involved and sense the flow of the game.

“Tell me what the analytics say, and let me make a decision based off the flow of the game and how I feel, what the team needs from me in the moment. There’s some moments when you decide not to go for it and your team kind of looks at you sideways, too, and when those guys are telling you to go for it at times, you know they’re going to go for it. And there’s others where they’re going to say go for it, and you say, ‘No, you guys chill out. We’re going to punt the ball right here.’”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq will open up the offense for the team.

“We’re going to be able to dictate as far as the defense is concerned … he brings that value to us,” Glenn said, via Jets Wire. “There’s so many different positions he can play for us, that’s going to be able for us to open up the offense. Frank has a really good vision for this player. I’m looking good to going against this player during training camp. It will be fun.”

Patriots

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is doubtful that a return to New England for WR Stefon Diggs is viable for a variety of reasons, including the team’s expected trade for WR A.J. Brown .

is viable for a variety of reasons, including the team’s expected trade for WR . Patriots assistant HC Terrell Williams will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.