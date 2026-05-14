AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Travis Hunter, Keylan Rutledge, Dolphins, Jaguars, Texans

Dolphins

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik isn’t too concerned about knocks on new QB Malik Willis and has been impressed by his passing display and running ability since he joined Miami as a free agent this offseason.

“It’s always a balance. Again, that’s at every position,” Slowik said, via NFL.com. “We have some core beliefs and fundamentals that we really want to make sure we do. I’m sure coach Hafley has talked about it. I believe in keeping the defense off balance, I believe in running the football, skewing as close to fifty-fifty on first, second down as you can. So there’s core tenets that are always going to be there, and then everything beyond that, you really are working within your scheme to fit the guys you have.”

“[He] can spin the ball all over the field, can throw the ball everywhere, can run, obviously, can use his legs,” Slowik added. “He’s tough, but honestly, what I’ve enjoyed the most so far is getting to know him. The person is really fun to be around. He’s really energetic. He infuses everybody with a lot of energy.”

Dolphins QB coach Bush Hamdan on Willis’ leadership qualities: “I think it’s authentic, it’s believable… he’s just as good a human being as I’ve been around in the game. I just feel like he’s always the first one in the building, the last one to leave.” (Louis-Jacques)

Jaguars

Per Jason La Canfora, Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter will take an “overwhelming” amount of his reps this offseason at defense. Canfora points out the importance of this offseason’s reps heading into year two, coming off a season-ending injury.

will take an “overwhelming” amount of his reps this offseason at defense. Canfora points out the importance of this offseason’s reps heading into year two, coming off a season-ending injury. One longtime exec told Canfora he feels Hunter needs to play corner to be a truly impactful player: “If he is going to be an impact player, it’s going to be at corner. That’s where he needs to be developed. The other thing (offense) is kind of a gimmick to me.”

Canfora mentions GM James Gladstone wants to keep their options open with Hunter’s offense, but thinks making him a shutdown corner is the top priority now.

Texans

The Texans selected OL Keylan Rutledge with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and will be converting from guard to center as a rookie. When asked about the progress he’s making at his new position, Rutledge said he feels like Georgie Tech HC Brent Key prepared him well for the NFL and is confident that he’ll successfully make the jump to center.

“Yes, sir. Anything coming to the NFL is going to be more challenging… Better players, scheme is going to be different. It’s going to be more… [Georgia Tech Head] Coach [Brent] Key prepared me well, always knowing conceptually what everybody was doing up front at Georgia Tech and obviously got snaps there at practice and did a little at the Senior Bowl. I’m very confident playing up there. Anywhere they need me to play, I’ll play,” Rutledge said, via TexansWire.

As for the mental versus physical aspect of playing center, Rutledge considers them to be on equal value.

“I think you weigh it the same because you can block the guy, but if you don’t go the right way, it doesn’t matter. If you know to go the right way but you don’t block the guy, what is it doing for you? I think they’re equal. That’s any position up front. I think a good offensive lineman knows what everybody’s doing. That’s the way I kind of look at it.”

Rutledge added that he still has a lot of “technique” he has to learn and catch up on.

“First and foremost, a blessing to be out here. You dream your whole life to work to this point and that’s what you want to do. As an offensive lineman, you want to put pads on, right? Obviously, you get out there and there’s so much technique I’ve got to learn, so much I’ve got to catch up on. I’m going to continue to do that. We’re learning that now and then it will get real when we get to put the pads on. These details right now really matter.”