Dolphins Sign First-Round OL Kadyn Proctor

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed first-round OL Kadyn Proctor to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday.

Miami now has two remaining unsigned picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Kadyn Proctor T Signed 1 27 Chris Johnson CB 2 43 Jacob Rodriguez LB Signed 3 75 Caleb Douglas WR Signed 3 87 Will Kacmarek TE Signed 3 94 Chris Bell WR Signed 4 130 Trey Moore DE Signed 4 138 Kyle Louis S Signed 5 158 Michael Taaffe S Signed 5 177 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR Signed 5 180 Seydou Traore TE 6 200 DJ Campbell G Signed 7 238 Max Llewellyn DE Signed

Proctor, 20, was a five-star recruit and the top-ranked tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Des Moines, Iowa. He committed to Iowa and later de-committed before committing to Alabama, where he stayed for three years despite entering the portal in 2024 and committing to Iowa again.

Proctor earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2025 and All-SEC Second Team honors in 2024.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $26,493,742 rookie contract that includes a $15,728,176 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2030.

In his collegiate career, Proctor appeared in 40 games over three seasons at Alabama.