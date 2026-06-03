Dolphins Sign First-Round OL Kadyn Proctor

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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The Miami Dolphins announced they signed first-round OL Kadyn Proctor to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday. 

Miami now has two remaining unsigned picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 12 Kadyn Proctor T Signed
1 27 Chris Johnson CB  
2 43 Jacob Rodriguez LB Signed
3 75 Caleb Douglas WR Signed
3 87 Will Kacmarek TE Signed
3 94 Chris Bell WR Signed
4 130 Trey Moore DE Signed
4 138 Kyle Louis S Signed
5 158 Michael Taaffe S Signed
5 177 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR Signed
5 180 Seydou Traore TE  
6 200 DJ Campbell G Signed
7 238 Max Llewellyn DE Signed

 

Proctor, 20, was a five-star recruit and the top-ranked tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Des Moines, Iowa. He committed to Iowa and later de-committed before committing to Alabama, where he stayed for three years despite entering the portal in 2024 and committing to Iowa again. 

Proctor earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2025 and All-SEC Second Team honors in 2024. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $26,493,742 rookie contract that includes a $15,728,176 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2030. 

In his collegiate career, Proctor appeared in 40 games over three seasons at Alabama. 

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