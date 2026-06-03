Dolphins Sign First-Round OL Kadyn Proctor

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed first-round OL Kadyn Proctor to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday.
Miami now has two remaining unsigned picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|12
|Kadyn Proctor
|T
|Signed
|1
|27
|Chris Johnson
|CB
|2
|43
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|Signed
|3
|75
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|Signed
|3
|87
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|Signed
|3
|94
|Chris Bell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|130
|Trey Moore
|DE
|Signed
|4
|138
|Kyle Louis
|S
|Signed
|5
|158
|Michael Taaffe
|S
|Signed
|5
|177
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|5
|180
|Seydou Traore
|TE
|6
|200
|DJ Campbell
|G
|Signed
|7
|238
|Max Llewellyn
|DE
|Signed
Proctor, 20, was a five-star recruit and the top-ranked tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Des Moines, Iowa. He committed to Iowa and later de-committed before committing to Alabama, where he stayed for three years despite entering the portal in 2024 and committing to Iowa again.
Proctor earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2025 and All-SEC Second Team honors in 2024.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $26,493,742 rookie contract that includes a $15,728,176 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for 2030.
In his collegiate career, Proctor appeared in 40 games over three seasons at Alabama.
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