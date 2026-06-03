AFC Notes: Ed Oliver, Aaron Glenn, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DC Jim Leonhard hopes DT Ed Oliver can be a disruptive force in his defense and put his injury woes behind him.

“I think Ed’s going to be really disruptive in this defense,” Leonhard said Tuesday, via The Athletic. “The base defense being more different for him than what it’s been in the past and, in all reality, (giving Oliver) a little more freedom than he’s had in the past.”

“I know this sounds cliché, but if you turn on the tape, the guy they had in Denver was pretty good, and he looks like he was playing pretty free,” Oliver added. “So hopefully I can have that same success in the same system. That’s definitely exciting. I don’t know. I just can’t wait.”

Dolphins

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores filed a civil complaint against the team, alleging a “culture of retaliation” in which the franchise failed to make contractually required severance payments and claiming that the Dolphins have tried to recover money already paid to Flores.

“To make matters worse, after this lawsuit was filed, the Dolphins filed a letter with Commissioner Goodell seeking an arbitration over claims that Mr. Flores should be required to return hundreds of thousands of dollars of earned income,” Flores attonrey alleged, via Pro Football Talk. “The only reason that the Dolphins filed this request is because Mr. Flores filed this suit and opposed the team’s discriminatory conduct.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said the team focused on creating more takeaways this offseason, which led them to sign CB Nahshon Wright, who had five interceptions last season.

“We brought in Nahshon, you know, a guy that led the league in picks,” Glenn said, via the team’s website. “I mean that was obviously something that we had to get better at and the only way you can get better at things like that is go get guys that can do it, you know. So, those guys have done it at a high level, so I look forward to them doing it again.”

Wright is excited to learn and perfect his craft under Glenn, who played 15 seasons in the NFL.

“He knows what he wants, and I think when you have a coach that knows what he wants, you’re in for a good one,” Wright said of Glenn. “He was a successful cornerback in his own playing career. I think it’s good when you have someone who can relate to you and knows what it looks like, and he played it at a high level as well.”

Bears DC Dennis Allen spoke about Wright always being around the football and his ability to create turnovers.

“He’s extremely ball conscious, and he’s looking for the opportunities that present themselves to take the ball away,” Allen said of Wright last season. “He’s had a great year. He’s made a lot of big plays for us.”