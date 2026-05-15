AFC Notes: John Simpson, Keylan Rutledge, Dolphins, Ravens, Texans

Dolphins

Dolphins’ third-round TE Will Kacmarek enters minicamp focused on proving himself to Miami’s coaching staff, learning their playbook, and being “in front of the line.”

“I think it’s just acting like a pro,” Kacmarek said, via DolphinsWire. “I mean, ever since we’ve gotten here, it’s all about being a pro, showing up on time with a notebook. Like you said, being ahead of the playbook, and I mean, definitely being in front of the line makes a good impression. But when your number’s called and you’re up next in line, it’s doing the job to the best of your ability.”

Ravens

The Ravens signed G John Simpson to a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason, marking his second stint in Baltimore. When appearing on the team’s official podcast, The Lounge, Simpson said the team’s message to him was to bring back the tenacity and confidence he showed during his first stay in Baltimore in 2023.

“No, it definitely was a long process obviously to get me where I am today. But it was just like a light switch almost. I just needed that. The confidence that I got being here and going through a winning organization just kind of helped me. It showed me how it’s supposed to be done and you get momentum,” Simpson said.

Simpson feels like his first season in Baltimore gave him confidence that he could be successful in the NFL.

“Being here for that one year kind of gave me that confidence that I needed. And beyond just the player, it’s deeper than that here. They kind of treat you like legit family and you walking in the hallway and they might be a janitor. He knows your name. I know the janitor’s name. You know what I’m saying? So it’s that type of relationship and everybody just treats you so well here and it’s just like why wouldn’t you want to be a part of something like this?” Simpson said.

Simpson reiterated that the Ravens wanted his effort and physicality for their offensive line.

“Yeah. Their main thing was just bringing that tenacity back. I guess you can call it, and just being physical and just trying to be a dominant force. And that’s basically all they were telling me, everything that they wanted me to bring to the table. And I was just like, ‘Hey, look, I’m gonna do everything I can for y’all, man.’ Because like I said, this is like home. And the guys that are in this building, they’re all like my brothers. So I got to go crazy for these dudes,” Simpson said.

Texans

Texans’ first-round OL Keylan Rutledge said his first impression of OL coach Cole Popovich is that he is a “no-nonsense” kind of coach and will hold him accountable.

“All ball, no-nonsense kind of guy, just the way I like it. I want him to coach me hard and hold me accountable and we’re going to work together to go win some football games,” Rutledge said, via TexansWire.

As for things he learned during their first days of minicamp, Rutledge mentioned their zone scheme, gap scheme, and attacking techniques.

“So much. Football is football. You got a zone scheme. You got a gap scheme. All that stuff is so similar. The way you’re attacking techniques is so different. Certain coaches want it a certain way. That’s probably the biggest adjustment, to do it the Houston Texans way, how ‘Pop’ wants it done. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Regarding the biggest differences between professional and college pass blocking, Rutledge said “leverage” is the biggest thing.

“I think just leverage. I think a lot of things. In college, you can get your hands up high, and you’re probably bigger and stronger, and you can get the job done. In this league, you get your hands high, you’re going to get put on your back. That’s the biggest adjustment. That technique and those details, that’s what makes the good players the good players.”