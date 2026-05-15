AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Mason Reiger, Craig Woodson, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins approach the 2026 season with Malik Willis set to be their starting quarterback. Hafley points out that he spent a lot of time communicating with Willis as the Packers’ defensive coordinator last year, given that Willis spent most of his time as Green Bay’s scout team quarterback.

“He did a really nice job in some big moments and some big games. [Because Willis was on the scout team], I communicated with him more than I communicated with Jordan,” Hafley said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Hafley mentioned that he asked Willis to play in various ways in Green Bay.

“There were weeks I wanted him to stay in the pocket because that’s the quarterback we were going to play. There were weeks I wanted him to scramble,” Hafley said.

As for the qualities he likes about Willis, Hafley praised his competitiveness, accuracy, athleticism, strength, and mobility.

“He’s competitive, tough, really accurate down the field, really athletic, strong, can make plays with his feet. When he breaks the pocket, he’s really accurate. And I love the person. He’s not this outspoken loud guy, but people gravitate toward him. To get a quarterback like that as we build this thing is huge.”

Dolphins

Dolphins rookie DE Mason Reiger talked about how doctors encouraged him to medically retire after dealing with injuries throughout his college career.

“It was just basically some doctor thought that, you know, not that he recommended [medical retirement], but just like I should take it into consideration,” Reiger said, via Dolphins Wire. “I personally didn’t agree with that. That kind of all led to the decision for me to end up transferring from Louisville to Wisconsin. And like I said, I just had full confidence in my physical health and the ability to move on and continue to play football. And so that’s what I did.”

Reiger wasn’t selected in the draft and he said that he’s using it as fuel to continue to prove why he’s worthy of a roster spot.

“I felt like I deserved to be picked, but I think that’s part of, you know, everything happens for a reason,” Reiger said. “And I’m super blessed to how my story’s played out. And this is just another opportunity for me to prove all these coaches right that took a chance on me and prove everybody wrong that didn’t believe in me. You know, obviously, the fact that I wasn’t drafted shows that I haven’t done enough. So that’s just another mindset push for me to keep going.”

Patriots

Patriots DB Kevin Byard said that he’s excited to see DB Craig Woodson‘s development entering his second season in the NFL.

“I think he’s a very talented player, just watching the film, seeing some things that he did last year. Trying to build upon that,” Byard said, via Patriots Wire. “A very smart — he’s a mature guy too as well. I know he’s only in his second year. He seems very mature how he goes about his business, so I’m excited to be able to play with him for sure.”

Byard added that he wants to see more anticipation out of Woodson and said what it takes to create more turnovers.

“Anticipation,” Byard said. “I think in this league, especially being at safety, the quarterbacks aren’t throwing the ball to us, you know what I mean? Like, you may get one or two a year where the balls just thrown right to you, you just gotta catch it. You have to be able to — from film study to anticipating route concepts and seeing stuff over and over again and understanding what the offense is trying to do. You have to put yourself in position to make plays and then the second part is just really just catching the ball. If you want to be able to get to the higher numbers, you have to be able to anticipate route concepts based upon practice, film study, the coverage we’re running, understanding where your plays are to be made. Then after that it’s just trusting your God-given abilities to go make those plays.”