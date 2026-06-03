Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Absent From OTAs, Interested In Being Traded

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte has emerged as a trade candidate as the offseason rolls along. ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned on his podcast that Boutee has been absent from New England’s offseason program and is “interested” in being traded.

“One wide receiver I’m still suspecting that something might happen with is Kayshon Boutte,” Schefter said. “He has not been there for the offseason program. He has been interested in a trade. I would think that at some point this summer, we may get action there. Another deal, Kayshon Boutte going somewhere else. We’ll see how that works out.”

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that the Patriots were looking for a day three pick in exchange for Bouttee in a trade.

Last month, SI.com’s Albert Breer wrote that he thinks the price has remained the same and believes Boutte could be had for a fifth or sixth-round pick.

We took a look at potential trade destinations for Boutte.

New England acquired WR A.J. Brown and they also signed WR Romeo Doubs in free agency, making Boutte expendable entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Boutte, 23, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

In 2025, Boutte appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 33 receptions on 46 targets for 551 yards (16.7 YPC) and six touchdowns.