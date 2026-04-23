Patriots Looking For Day Three Pick For WR Kayshon Boutte

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte has come up in trade talks recently as he’s entering the final year of his deal.

SI.com’s Albert Breer also has Boutte as someone who could be moved during the draft and reports New England is looking for a day three pick for his services.

The Patriots have already added Romeo Doubs and have been heavily connected to Eagles WR A.J. Brown, making Boutte potentially expendable.

Boutte, 23, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

In 2025, Boutte appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 33 receptions on 46 targets for 551 yards (16.7 YPC) and six touchdowns.