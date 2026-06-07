AFC Notes: Kolton Miller, Garrett Nussmeier, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers selected WR Brenen Thompson in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz said they are impressed by Thompson’s speed and route-running ability.

“His speed, it’s real. You saw it on film when you watched him at Mississippi State. He certainly ran the fast time at the Combine, but some guys run fast and then you put the film on and don’t see it. It’s significant and we think he’s going to be an impact player, not just with his speed but he’s an excellent route runner, has great hands and can get in and out of his breaks. Well-rounded receiver that can really stretch the field as well,” Hortiz said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site.

Chiefs

Chiefs’ sixth-round QB Garrett Nussmeier said HC Andy Reid has already been “on me” during rookie minicamp and appreciates his honesty as a coach.

“He was already on me [at rookie minicamp], and I loved that,” Nussmeier said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s site. “He wasn’t afraid to get on me and coach me a little bit, which I appreciated. It was a great experience for me, and I’m excited to hopefully have more of those moments.”

Fifth-round RB Emmett Johnson has already been grateful to receive Reid’s coaching.

“It’s been amazing to learn from the greatest,” Johnson said. “It’s just a blessing to go out there and be ourselves.”

Nussmeier is the son of Saints OC Doug Nussmeier. He mentioned that his dad never pushed football on him and built his love for the game organically.

“Ever since I picked up a football, it was always my dream in life to play in the NFL,” Nussmeier said. “My dad never forced the game on me. He allowed me to build my own love for it, and from there, he put me in the situations to deliver.”

Raiders

The Raiders embark on 2026 with veteran QB Kirk Cousins set to lead the offense as rookie Fernando Mendoza develops. Veteran LT Kolton Miller said Cousins is proving to be a vocal leader, while Mendoza is a “sponge” to the information he’s receiving.

“Kirk, he’s been a real vocal guy,” Miller said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s site. “He wants to get the most of it out of everybody. Fernando, he’s been like a sponge, but overall, the team is looking really good.”

Miller has taken on a leadership role with their offensive line and is making an effort to lend advice to their younger players.

“You got to be open,” Miller said. “Open with your time, reaching out, or it could be just the little points you give them, but also it can go both ways, young guys ask things, you fill them in as best you can, and the camaraderie piece, again, taking spending time outside, spend an extra bit of time after practice, after meetings to meet with the rooks. I always try to be open to that, always try to be available and get the best I can out of the group.”