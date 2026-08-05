AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Fernando Mendoza, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said the team is cooperating with the league as OLB Jonathon Cooper works through his legal case.

“We’re staying the course with league protocol, club protocol, relative to what we’re advised to do,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “He’s been fantastic working away from the building, and we’ll continue to [stay the course] and monitor it. We’re supportive, and yet, very much aware of the seriousness of these type of things. … There’s a schedule and a course to this, and that’s what we have to follow.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel was a hot name in the hiring cycle this offseason. He settled on Los Angeles for the opportunity to work with QB Justin Herbert, and so far it’s been all he could have hoped for.

“It’s exceeded my expectations for sure,” McDaniel said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “He came in very motivated and he’s been very focused the whole time, willing to try new things, which speaks to who he is as a seven-going-on-17-year vet.”

He talked a little bit about what he found so compelling with Herbert.

“Well, he’s a small forward in stature,” McDaniel said. “Having a 6-6 quarterback can really benefit you in a ton of ways. I think he’s one of those rare guys that has a very strong arm but can see the field so he can play with anticipation. And then on top of that, there’s thousands of more blades of grass that he can access than a typical quarterback just because of his inherent gifts.”

McDaniel told Graziano that another factor that appealed to him about joining the Chargers was their willingness to go get specific players he wanted to really make his system go. One of those guys was RB Keaton Mitchell: “He’s as dynamic as they come with the ball in his hands in space. He’s a matchup issue for every defense. I think he has a lot of pass-game value that he hasn’t been able to really represent in his career, but it’s showing so far in camp. He’s a playmaker that I’m very excited about.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce enters the 14th year of his career in 2026. When asked how Kelce looked on his first day of training camp, HC Andy Reid said he stayed in shape over the offseason and did well in practice.

“Yeah, he looked pretty good,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “Yeah, he stayed in shape. He did a lot of dancing at his wedding.”

Reid praised Kelce as a leader and the influence he has on the younger players on the roster.

“He’s a good leader. Yeah, tremendously,” Reid said. “He’s a great leader, and he works so hard, and he wants to be in there. For a young guy to look at that, and then it’s hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off because he’s out there going. If they try to get sneaky, he yanks them back in there and makes them go (again). That’s always good to have.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza has no issues with starting out as a backup and still feels he has more room for improvement despite his increased grasp on the playbook.

“I still have a long way to go,” Mendoza said, via Sam Warren of TheAthletic.com. “I feel more comfortable, but I’m nowhere near where I need to be, especially with learning the playbook. I still need to go a long longer and attack the playbook harder. I’m still ways away.”

“I’m just trying to do my part and focus on the next rep and do everything that I can possibly can to prepare myself to be the best asset I can for my team and whatever decision is made at the end, that’s fantastic,” Mendoza continued. “I’m all for it. I just want the team to win. That’s where I’m at. Every day, it’s more and more reps that I get, I feel like the entire team improves. The more experience you put out there on the field, the more beneficial for everybody.”