Schefter: Maxx Crosby Trade Talks Could Heat Up Again Near Trade Deadline

In his podcast, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that he would be surprised if Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was traded before the season.

Schefter explains that Crosby has been talking about how happy he is to be in Las Vegas and how recommitted to the team he feels after an offseason trade to the Ravens fell through. Schefter notes that’s important because Crosby was the one driving the trade momentum due to being upset with the Raiders coming out of last season.

However, he says not to rule out a Crosby trade completely at some point down the line.

“But here’s where I think it could change in time. Nobody’s going to say it now. But what if the Raiders are not winning regularly? What if the Raiders are 1-5, 2-6, and we’re coming up to the trade deadline in the first week of November? And there’s a team out there that could use a pass rusher, and Maxx is playing at the level that we think he can, another high level,” Schefter said. “I think that’s when the trade potentially could come back into play, and I think that’s when it might be time to start paying attention.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teased the possibility of Dallas making a big trade this year in his opening remarks at training camp, and he specifically disputed the characterization that they lost interest in trading for Crosby after his failed physical.

“We didn’t. We did not walk away,” Jones said, declining to expand more beyond that to avoid tampering violations. “He’s a Raider.”

The Bears are another team with a major question mark on the defensive line and they engaged with the Raiders to some degree on Crosby this past spring.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.