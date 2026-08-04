AFC Notes: Ben Powers, Chargers OL Competition, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos HC Sean Payton on OLB Nik Bonitto‘s injury: “No update. He’ll be fine.” (Mike Klis)
- Denver WR Jaylen Waddle said he’s a big fan of WR Marvin Mims: “He’s very explosive. I love watching him work. Love going out and just being in meetings and just picking his brain. Marvin’s a big play just always waiting to happen.” (Luca Evans)
- The Broncos signed G Ben Powers to a renegotiated one-year, $6 million contract with $5 million fully guaranteed and up to $2 million available through incentives.
- Powers’ revised deal includes a $4.65 million base salary, a $500,000 signing bonus, and $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses.
- The renegotiation creates $7.5 million in 2026 salary cap space for Denver, lowering Powers’ cap charge from $18.2 million to $10.6 million. (Spotrac)
- Payton on Powers: “We certainly see him as a starter.” (Klis)
- Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins believes he can remain healthy and lead the league in rushing in 2026: “I’m gonna be number one, and I’m gonna keep it there for the whole year. 17 games…This year, there won’t be any (injuries).” (Evans)
Chargers
- Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said G Kayode Awosika is in the lead for the starting spot at left guard: “He’s probably been the most consistent.”
- Harbaugh added that rookie Jake Slaughter is “way ahead of schedule” and is also in the mix to start at left guard.
- Players who are also in the race for the left guard spot include Trey Pipkins, Trevor Penning, and Branson Taylor.
- Harbaugh said that he plans to name a starter at left guard in the next ten practices.
- Harbaugh also made it clear that he believes Pipkins is among the team’s five best offensive linemen. (Rhim)
- Kris Rhim reports Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu was working off to the side with a trainer on Tuesday while the team period was happening.
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Xavier Worthy had a sprained shoulder but expects him and fifth-round WR Cyrus Allen to return later this week. (Nate Taylor)
- Kansas City S Chamarri Conner was asked about playing safety this year after getting time at numerous spots last season, including nickel: “I’m very comfortable playing safety. It’s exciting to be in one spot… I’m excited for this year. I’m excited for this season.” (Charles Goldman)
- Chiefs RG Trey Smith said UDFA OT Kahlil Benson really wants to be great and offered him the following advice: “You have to keep coming out here and pushing. You’re fighting through something every single day, but you go to sleep and know you’re coming back out here.” (Goldman)
- Reid praised Benson as well along with OL Jaylon Moore: “Both of them can play. We’ve just got a young guy that we haven’t seen that has some talent… We’ll need all of them. That’s how it goes.” (Goldman)
- Kansas City DE George Karlaftis praised rookies R Mason Thomas and Peter Woods: “They’re trying to do stuff the right way… You can tell they love football. That coupled with their natural raw abilities and their ability to take coaching, they’re going to be great players.” (Goldman)
- Karlaftis talked about the training he did with DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah this offseason: “Felix is humming… He really wants this… He feels like this is his chance, and he wants to prove it.” (Goldman)
- Reid thinks RB Brashard Smith can do everything they need: “Let’s see how he’s improved. Protection being the big thing.” (Goldman)
- Reid also had good things to say about first-round CB Mansoor Delane: “He’s a tough nut. A lot of guys probably wouldn’t go out there & play with what he’s got, but he wants to be out there. He wants to learn. … But we’ve got to keep him out of contact. Right now, that’s important until that thing heals up.” (Taylor)
Raiders
- Raiders DE Maxx Crosby reiterated his commitment to the franchise after being asked about his leadership towards first-round QB Fernando Mendoza: “I’m a Raider to the core and I want to win more than anything.” (Ian Rapoport)
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Raiders have been happy with the early work from Mendoza. However, the decision on when to move him into the starting role will be based not just on when he’s ready to play but when the supporting cast around him is ready to support him.
- Breer notes making sure the offensive line is settled is one of those boxes the Raiders want to check, with a competition at right guard still playing out between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers.
- Raiders sixth-round WR Malik Benson has been a pleasant surprise, per Breer, and has a chance to carve out a role in a pretty open receiver room.
- Some other young players the Raiders have been encouraged by include DT Tonka Hemingway, fourth-round CB Jermod McCoy and fifth-round CB Hezekiah Masses, according to Breer.
- Raiders P A.J. Cole on HC Klint Kubiak’s culture: “It does seem to feel different this time. And it really does seem to feel like we have a cohesive vision, a collective buy-in, and I think that the number of people swimming in the same direction is definitely in an all-time high.” (Warren)
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