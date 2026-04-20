Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Has Come Up In Trade Talks

Per Jordan Schultz, Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte is a name that has come up in trade talks this offseason.

Schultz mentions Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the additions of Romeo Doubs and potentially A.J. Brown lead teams to believe he can be had for the right price.

Boutte, 23, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

In 2025, Boutte appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 33 receptions on 46 targets for 551 yards (16.7 YPC) and six touchdowns.