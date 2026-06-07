Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Attending Minicamp Amid Trade Rumors

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte has emerged as one of the top trade candidates to watch in the coming months. Beyond that, Boutee is reportedly “interested” in being traded.

Boutte told Dan Roche of WBZ that he will attend mandatory minicamp this week, but a trade out of New England is not something he’s focused on at this time.

“I try not to buy into it. At the end of the day I can control what I can control,” Boutte said. “As long as I’m doing what I’m supposed to do off the field, everything else will play out.”

Last month, SI.com’s Albert Breer wrote that he thinks the Patriots are looking for a day three pick and believes Boutte could be had for a fifth or sixth-round pick.

We took a look at potential trade destinations for Boutte.

New England acquired WR A.J. Brown and they also signed WR Romeo Doubs in free agency, making Boutte expendable entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Boutte, 23, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

In 2025, Boutte appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 33 receptions on 46 targets for 551 yards (16.7 YPC) and six touchdowns.