AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins locked up RB De’Von Achane on a multi-year deal after bringing in new QB Malik Willis in free agency. Willis is thrilled to have Achane in his backfield and talked about the early phases of getting to know each other.

“Oh that’s awesome. I mean, that dude’s a baller,” Willis said, via the team’s website. “I know y’all seen him on tape in the past. Since he got in the league, I think he’s been balling, so it’s awesome that he gets this opportunity. I’m glad he’s on my team.”

“It’s been great. He’s been in the building dang near every day, and we get to chop it up and talk ball. We get to talk regularly, just getting to know each other. I think it’s been awesome.”

Willis couldn’t say enough about Achane’s versatility and burst.

“His versatility and explosiveness, for real, for real, in every aspect on both of those. I think it’s awesome that we have a piece like that.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson said he has been working out this offseason with no issues and is ready to return to his full form as training camp approaches.

“So now it’s just getting back comfortable with playing, getting used to having a guy on me running routes,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “Stuff you can’t really mimic until you’re doing the real thing. I feel great, but as far as getting back to myself, I’ve got some work to do. I’m excited, though, I’m excited. It’s going to be a journey and, um . . . yeah, man, I’m not that far off. . . . I don’t want to scare nobody. I’m good. But I’ve got a different standard that I just want to get back to, and that’s the mission.”

Patriots

New England lost DT Khyiris Tonga as a free agent after he signed on with the Chiefs. Vrabel said they wanted to re-sign him, but he got a better offer from Kansas City: “We wanted him back, but he had a better offer.” (Mark Daniels)

as a free agent after he signed on with the Chiefs. Vrabel said they wanted to re-sign him, but he got a better offer from Kansas City: “We wanted him back, but he had a better offer.” (Mark Daniels) Vrabel also mentioned that Leonard Taylor, Corey Durden , and Josh Farmer are players stepping up to fill Tonga’s role, per Daniels.

, and are players stepping up to fill Tonga’s role, per Daniels. As for first-round OT Caleb Lomu, Vrabel said he’s proven to be a very coachable player: “[He’s an unbelievably coachable player… He’s young, he’s big, he’s athletic and he’s willing to learn.” (Zack Cox)

Vrabel said he’s proven to be a very coachable player: “[He’s an unbelievably coachable player… He’s young, he’s big, he’s athletic and he’s willing to learn.” (Zack Cox) Vrabel added that Lomu is getting reps at right tackle in practice, but plans on getting him time on both sides, per Cox.

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte has been away from the team as OTAs ramp up. Vrabel said he’s been in communication with Boutte and is pleased with how he is training, per Daniels.

has been away from the team as OTAs ramp up. Vrabel said he’s been in communication with Boutte and is pleased with how he is training, per Daniels. Vrabel added he expects Boutte to “pick up where he left off last season when he returns,” per Daniels.

Patriots CB Marcus Jones on Christian Gonzalez not being at OTAs: “We support him and the organization… I’ve been in the situation of learning how contract negotiations goes. At the end of the day they want what’s best for them and he wants what’s best for him.” (Daniels)