AFC Notes: Kadyn Proctor, Kenyon Sadiq, Romeo Doubs, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik talked about first-round OL Kadyn Proctor‘s impressive physique and how the team plans to utilize him initially.

“Absolutely massive,” Slowik said, via Dolphins Wire. “I mean, might be one of the biggest individuals I’ve ever seen in my life. His legs are bigger than me, but he moves like he’s 290 or 300 (pounds)… He’s a really big human with great feet and good movement skills. And quite honestly, when you do that, you could play anywhere up front. Now, he played mainly left side college, so we’re gonna keep on the left side, whether it’s guard or tackle.”

Dolphins OL coach Zach Yenser reiterated how impressed they were with Proctor’s athleticism and their belief that he projects well inside to guard to start out his career.

“How big he is, just his athletic skill set is,” Yenser said. “I mean, when you see how he can move and how he bends, that’s really what you look at. Through the whole draft process, I thought he can play tackle in this league. I think he fits us better and we need him at guard, and I think he’s gonna be a really good guard for us…

“I think if you move from outside inside, I mean, I think everything happens probably a little quicker for him insider. You’re not play with as much space. So I do think the area that you’re playing in is definitely smaller. You got to just understand those set points are a little bit different.”

Yenser also praised Proctor’s intelligence for an offensive lineman.

“The way he sees it, the way he communicates, he’s very smart,” Yenzer said. “That’s what I loved about him on my 30 visit when I was down, sitting down with him and watching film with him and going through everything. He sees it like a center. Now, he’s not gonna play center for us, but just that’s how he sees the game, big picture, and it’s gonna help him at whatever position he plays.”

Jets

Jets first-round TE Kenyon Sadiq spoke about joining and solidifying a tight end room that includes Jeremy Ruckert and Mason Taylor, who was selected by the team in last year’s draft.

“(Mason Taylor) does a lot of things really well, whether it’s the run game or the pass game,” Sadiq said, via the team’s official website. “But I think the possibilities are endless. And even with Jeremy (Ruckert) in there, really, they can do whatever they want. And I think it’s pretty unique and pretty cool, and it kind of just opens it for everyone.”

Patriots

Although the Patriots signed WR Romeo Doubs this offseason, they remain the most connected suitor for Eagles WR A.J. Brown when he’s inevitably traded. Doubs isn’t concerned about being a clear number one receiver and expressed his willingness to do whatever they ask of him.

“I was true to my word when I came here that there is no number one guy in this offense,” Doubs said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “So, whatever it is I have to do, whether it’s playing into the strength more or playing on the backside every here and now, or even having (revolving roles), which I’m really familiar with because I’ve done it in Green Bay also. I’m open to all roles. That’s just part of this league. You know, the more you can do, the more you can do for the team, the more you show for yourself, just things of that nature.”

Doubs would love to have Brown on the team, but wishes him the best regardless.

“I have a ton of respect for him, I mean, he’s been a dude in this league for quite a long time. I understand that when he first got in the league, Coach Vrabel was his coach. So again, I understand there are a lot of rumors going around. If he’s here, I’d love to have him here, and if he isn’t here, I’m still going to wish him the best because he’s one of the guys this week. best in this league.”