Jets Signing K Jason Sanders, Cut K Younghoe Koo

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets are waiving K Younghoe Koo and signing K Jason Sanders in a corresponding move.

Rosenblatt notes that Sanders will compete with Cade York for the starting job in the Jets’ offseason program.

It’s a quick move for Sanders after being released by the Giants yesterday, allowing him to stay put in New York. Koo, meanwhile, was just signed by the Giants in recent weeks.

Sanders, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

The Dolphins released Sanders this offseason and he caught on with the Giants shortly after. New York released him this week.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) to go along with 26 of 28 extra point tries (92.9 percent).

Koo, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern back in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $465,000 for the 2017 season when the Chargers waived him a few weeks into the season.

After a stint with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, the Patriots signed Koo to their practice squad. However, he was released during the season and later signed on with the Falcons. Atlanta signed him to a one-year extension at the beginning of 2020, then re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021.

The Falcons inked Koo to a five-year, $24.25 million deal in 2022. He was scheduled to make base salaries of $4.25 million and $1.5 million in the final two years of the deal when he was cut last season.

Koo signed with the Giants’ practice squad in early November before being let go in December. He caught on with the Jets in late May.

In 2025, Koo appeared in six game for the Falcons and Giants and converted six of nine field goals and 13 of 14 of his extra point attempts.