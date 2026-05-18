AFC Notes: Jeff Hafley, Kadyn Proctor, Jonah Savaiinaea, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Dolphins

The Dolphins selected OT Kadyn Proctor at No. 12 overall after moving down one selection in a trade with the Cowboys, picking up two fifth-round picks in the process. When asked about Proctor, HC Jeff Hafley thinks they got a lot of value taking Proctor where they did.

“When we moved back [to pick 12] and got two extra [fifth-round] picks [from Dallas], he was going to be the guy we took at 11,” Hafley said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “With his size and potential and how young he is, he’s a guy we are going to be looking at down the road and say how did this guy get drafted at 12. At a premium position with how young and talented he is, that’s a position people might look back in a few years and say.”

Hafley was also surprised to see them get LB Jacob Rodriguez at No. 43 overall in the second round.

“One guy I didn’t think would be there was Rodriguez,” Hafley said. “I thought he would have been picked sooner. His college tape, the upside, the potential, the leadership, the playmaking ability, the production. I thought he would have been gone by that pick.”

Dolphins

New Dolphins OL coach Zach Yenser said that Jonah Savaiinaea will move back to his college position of right guard after lining up at left guard last season.

“He’s going to be better and have more confidence switching back to the right,” Yenser said, via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “He has a lot of built-up reps on the right side. That was a conversation we had with Jonah [a few weeks ago]: ‘Hey you played on the right side.’ He was excited to be able to have an opportunity if we drafted the right guy to be able to move back over to the right side.”