Bears Signing RB Salvon Ahmed

The Chicago Bears are signing RB Salvon Ahmed to a contract on Wednesday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Ahmed suffered a gruesome ankle injury after a hip drop tackle during practice last year and finished the year on injured reserve.

Ahmed, 27, was a one-year starter at Washington and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection in 2019. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May before being released during camp.

He later re-joined the team’s practice squad but was waived before being claimed by the Dolphins in 2020. The Dolphins brought him back on an exclusive rights deal, and he remained with the team through 2023.

The Broncos signed Ahmed following his tenure with the Dolphins, but he was let go and caught on with the Colts last offseason.

In 2023, Salvon Ahmed appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and rushed for 61 yards on 22 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 88 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.