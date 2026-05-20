Raiders Cut DT Brodric Martin From IR With Settlement

The Las Vegas Raiders officially cut DT Brodric Martin from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Wednesday.

Martin, 26, transferred to Western Kentucky from North Alabama after the 2020 season. He earned honorable mention as an All-CUSA selection as a senior. The Lions traded up to draft Martin in the third round with the No. 96 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract when Detroit cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. The Chiefs quickly signed him to their practice squad, until Pittsburgh signed him off their P-squad in November. The Steelers waived him in December, and the Raiders claimed him.

Las Vegas cut him loose earlier this month with an injury designation, and he reverted to injured reserve once passing through waivers unclaimed.

In 2025, Martin has appeared in one game for the Steelers.