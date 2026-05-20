NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Tyler Shough, Jordyn Tyson, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

The Panthers are set to play in three prime-time games in 2026, including Week 4 against the Lions on Sunday Night Football, Week 8 at the Packers on Thursday Night Football, and Week 12 against the Buccaneers for Monday Night Football. Carolina HC Dave Canales said he senses a lot of excitement about their upcoming season after proving to be a solid team last year.

“For me, it’s just about opportunity and improving our football, guys playing with that energy,” Canales said, via the team’s site. “Last year, a couple of games that no one really gave us a shot at, we’re able to play competitive football and win some of those. And there were also games that got away from us. But the overall general improvement from our group, watching our players emerge and really step into their own and really bring that type of environment, especially, just being around town and just hearing the outpouring from our fan base here, and just how excited they are for the season. So there’s a building excitement for me as the head coach.”

Canales thinks their prime-time games will bring out the best in them.

“The prime time games, championship moments, truly, championship opportunities against great opponents. We got to have that. It brings out the best in us. It calls upon our best on a weekly basis,” Canales said. “I just get excited about the prime time games because, as we all know, as you get playoff opportunities, these are night games.”

Canales believes playing in the late time slot will help prepare them for the postseason, along with featuring in “different environments.”

“Sometimes they’re just standalone games, and the way that they stagger them, it helps us to be able to practice and be able to play in different environments, play at night on prime time games in odd windows, and sometimes it’s a Saturday game or a Sunday, and all that just prepares you for the postseason and for those opportunities,” Canales said. “So I’m excited to have that and play some excellent teams that we respect.”

Saints

Saints QB Tyler Shough had positive things to say about WR Jordyn Tyson despite the two not currently working out together. Shough noted that Tyson has done well learning the playbook so far and seems to be an elite receiver worthy of the team’s first-round pick.

“I think his body control and his separation is what stands out to me,” Shough said on Monday, via NewOrleans.football. “I think he’s an elite separator and also, his hands have been really exciting to see kind of close up now. He’s so sure-handed. He’s got this great kind of feel. He’s very friendly to the quarterback, I would say. And, obviously, his big-play ability is what shows up all over tape. So, we’re still very early on in the process, and, I think, more than anything, just getting on the same page with the playbook. He’s doing a really good job of that. I think he’s really smart. So, we’re excited to keep going with him.”

Saints

Coming off a strong showing in his rookie year, Saints QB Tyler Shough is starting to change talent evaluators’ minds about what he’s capable of. One personnel evaluator told Jason La Canfora he could see Shough earning a second contract because of his decision-making, but admitted his ceiling isn’t that high.

“There isn’t that high-end ceiling you ideally look for. But I could see him sticking around there for more than one contract if he keeps building on what he did as a rookie,” the personnel evaluator said. “He’s better than I thought and he has the right mentality for the job. The decision-making was pretty sound.”

Another GM made it clear to Canfora how much Saints GM Mickey Loomis values getting starting-level production out of a QB on a rookie deal.

“Mickey [Loomis] really wants this to work,” the GM said. “They’ve spent a lot of money on bad teams, and their cap is always a mess. A QB on a rookie salary is a big deal for them.”