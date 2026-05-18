NFC Notes: Monroe Freeling, Jeff Ulbrich, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Falcons

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic takes a look at five topics to watch in the Panthers’ rookie minicamp:

Person writes that first-round OT Monroe Freeling ‘s footwork in pass protection is something OL coach Joe Gilbert said the rookie needs to work on. Freeling should be tested in one-on-one drills against Jaelan Phillips, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen.

‘s footwork in pass protection is something OL coach said the rookie needs to work on. Freeling should be tested in one-on-one drills against and Person is eager to see third-round WR Chris Brazzell ’s speed after running a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Person cites one veteran talent evaluator from another team who is intrigued to see if Carolina’s decision to take Brazzell is a sign that they’re ready to move on from Xavier Legette.

’s speed after running a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Person cites one veteran talent evaluator from another team who is intrigued to see if Carolina’s decision to take Brazzell is a sign that they’re ready to move on from Person wants to see undrafted QB Haynes King ‘s arm strength and expects the rookie to make plays with his mobility in the Panthers first two preseason games.

‘s arm strength and expects the rookie to make plays with his mobility in the Panthers first two preseason games. As for second-round DT Lee Hunter, Person writes that his punch is something to keep an eye on, given he has a similar playing style to Derrick Brown.

Person writes that his punch is something to keep an eye on, given he has a similar playing style to Regarding fourth-round CB Will Lee , Person writes that the rookie may have an “inside track” on a starting role in 2027 after CB Michael Jackson ‘s contract expires. In the end, that will be determined based on how Lee plays.

, Person writes that the rookie may have an “inside track” on a starting role in 2027 after CB ‘s contract expires. In the end, that will be determined based on how Lee plays. Aaron Wilson reports that Utah State RB Miles Davis will work out for the team.