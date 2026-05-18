Panthers Made Four Moves Today

The Carolina Panthers waived TE Bryce Pierre and RB Montrell Johnson, the latter with an injury designation, per the NFL transaction wire.

That cleared the way for the previously reported signings of DT Tywone Malone Jr. and RB Miles Davis.

Malone, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 16th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Oradell, New Jersey. He committed to Ole Miss and remained there for two years before transferring to Ohio State for his final three seasons.

In his collegiate career, Malone appeared in 45 games over five years at Ole Miss and Ohio State. He recorded 52 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four passes defended.

Davis, 5-11 and 215 pounds, was a three-star recruit and the 279th-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He committed to BYU and remained there for five years before transferring to Utah State for his senior season.

In his collegiate career, Davis appeared in 40 games over six years at BYU and Utah State. He rushed 221 times for 1,199 yards (5.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.